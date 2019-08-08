Q&A: New film academy president talks hostless show, museum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The new president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says that he doesn’t anticipate substantial changes to next year’s Oscars broadcast and that another host-free year is a possibility.

Casting director David Rubin was elected Tuesday to lead the organization that puts on the Oscars after a turbulent year for the group.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Rubin says that he considers this year’s broadcast a huge success. The Oscars have in recent years faced declining viewership, but this year saw an uptick with a hostless show.

He also says that the long-in-the-works Academy Museum which was recently pushed back to an unspecified 2020 opening is not off track.