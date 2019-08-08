New UN warming report sees hungry future that can be avoided

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new United Nations scientific report says climate change is hitting us where it counts: the stomach — not to mention the forests, plants and animals.

The report examines how global warming and land interact in a vicious cycle. Human-caused climate change is dramatically degrading the land, while the way people use the land is making global warming worse.

Thursday’s science-laden report says the combination is already making food more expensive, scarcer and even less nutritious.

But scientists say if people change the way they eat, grow food and manage forests, it could help save the planet from a far warmer future.

Earth’s land masses, which are only 30% of the globe, are warming twice as fast as the planet as a whole.