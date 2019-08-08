Ex-FBI No. 2 official Andrew McCabe sues over his firing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s ire, has sued the FBI and the Justice Department over his firing.

The lawsuit is the second this week from an ex-FBI official challenging the circumstances of his termination.

McCabe was fired after a Justice Department inspector general report found that he had misstated his involvement in a news media disclosure regarding an FBI investigation. The watchdog office referred the matter to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, which has been investigating.

McCabe has denied any wrongdoing.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit.

On Tuesday, former FBI agent Peter Strzok (STRUCK) also sued. He said he was fired for expressing derogatory opinions about President Donald Trump.