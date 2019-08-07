TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

President Trump will visit both El Paso and Dayton today to meet with the mass shooting survivors and first responders. Trump is expected to be met with protests and several El Paso officials urged him not to visit the area.

The St. Louis Cardinals lost 3-1 to the Dodgers yesterday. They play the Dodgers again this afternoon in LA at 2:10pm.

Disney announced yesterday that they’re going to bundle its Disney+ streaming service with Hulu and ESPN+ for a total of $12.99 a month. That’s five bucks less than if you bought them all separately.