Fried Oreos here: Iowa State Fair a must for 2020 hopefuls

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — It’s time for the Iowa State Fair, home of deep-fried everything, a dish called “hot beef sundaes”— and every four years, presidential candidates.

Starting Thursday, more than 20 Democratic White House hopefuls will navigate the festival of nutritionally questionable snacks as well as flocks of media as they try to look presidential and also at ease with the folkways of Middle America. It’s all aimed at swaying the narrow band of voters who will attend the state’s kickoff caucuses in less than six months.

What a candidate eats is often the most scrutinized, if certainly visual, image at the fair.

Offerings such as bacon-wrapped corn dogs pose challenges for vegetarian congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who keeps vegan.