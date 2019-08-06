Schools increasingly aim to assess, manage student threats

Schools around the country have been setting up teams to assess threats posed by students who display signs of violence like the former student who compiled a “hit list” years ago in high school and went on to kill nine people in a weekend shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

Despite consensus on the approach’s benefits, school officials say they are limited in what they can do by privacy concerns, a lack of resources and limits on what they can communicate once a student leaves school.

Former classmates said the gunman, 24-year-old Connor Betts, was suspended for compiling a “hit list” and a “rape list” during his junior year of high school.

The goal of screening programs at a growing number of schools is to not only flag and address threats raised by students, but also to track and manage any risk they might pose to themselves and others.