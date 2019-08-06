LISTEN: Bus Stop Volunteers, Cards Lost & The Little Mermaid LIVE!

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

St. Louis Public Schools along with the Police Department are looking for 500 men to volunteer to stand at 200 different bus stops, where safety is a concern, during the first week of school.

The St. Louis Cardinals lost 8-0 to the Dodgers yesterday. They play the Dodgers tonight in LA at 9:10pm.

ABC will air a live concert in November based on “The Little Mermaid”. QUEEN LATIFAH will play Ursula, and SHAGGY will be Ariel’s buddy Sebastian.