TRENDING: 29 Dead After Mass Shootings, Cards Lost & Lake Lindell!

29 people were killed and about 50 injured in less than 24 hours, in two different mass shootings over the weekend. A shooter opened fire in a shopping area in El Paso Saturday morning, while another gunman opened fire in Dayton in a nightclub district.

The St. Louis Cardinals lost 4-2 to the Oakland A’s yesterday – making them a game and half out of first place. They play the Dodgers tonight in LA at 9:10pm.

The water main repair is not complete yet at Lindell and Union – prompting some to call this area – Lake Lindell.