Texas Republican congressman retiring as GOP departures rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republican officials say eight-term Texas Rep. Kenny Marchant will announce his retirement on Monday.

That makes him the 10th GOP lawmaker to say he won’t run for reelection in November 2020 and the seventh in two weeks. The departures are making it increasingly unlikely that Republicans will be able to regain the House majority next year.

Marchant is the fifth Texas GOP congressman to say he’s leaving. While Texas has long been reliably Republican, its growing suburbs have been trending increasingly Democratic recently.

Marchant was reelected by a 3 percentage point margin last year from his suburban district between Dallas and Fort Worth. He’d won by 17 percentage points in 2016.

Marchant’s plans were described by Republican officials who weren’t authorized to publicly disclose the information.