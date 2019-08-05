NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top U.S. News at 12:43 a.m. EDT

August 5, 2019

El Paso deaths climb to 22 as mayor prepares for Trump visit

Online providers knock 8chan offline after mass shooting

5 months on, Christchurch attacker influences others

Unknowns in Ohio shooting: Did gunman target his sister?

Journalist’s death helps to reshape US handling of hostages

Still blocked from Hawaii peak, telescope seeks Spain permit

As death count rises in 2 US shootings, a familiar aftermath

New massacres a jolt for clergy who coped with past attacks

Ohio gunman’s ex-classmates decry missed chances to stop him

Manson prosecutor: Keep them all locked up forever