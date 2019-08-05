NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:24 a.m. EDT

August 5, 2019

Trump’s America: Where politics dictate definition of racism

El Paso massacre puts freshman Rep. Escobar in consoler role

Trump freezes Venezuela gov’t assets in escalation

Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details

Shooting shows challenges for FBI in probing domestic terror

Biden: Trump ‘using the language’ of ‘white nationalists’

After shootings, Congress again weighs gun violence response

Latest GOP retirement highlights party’s growing peril in TX

Obama: Americans must not let racist views become normalized

4 sue to block California tax return law aimed at Trump