Sports News

AP Top Sports News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

August 4, 2019

Judge, Yankees pound Price for 4-game sweep of Red Sox

AP source: Brady signs 2-year, $70M extension with Patriots

Verlander fans 10, pitching-rich Astros beat Mariners 3-1

Yankees CF Hicks on 10-day injured list with flexor strain

Poston claims 1st PGA Tour victory at Wyndham Championship

Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen again

Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch dead at age 71

Lions’ Amendola ready for joint practices with former team

Shibuno holds off Salas to win Women’s British Open on debut

John Force races to record-extending 150th Funny Car win