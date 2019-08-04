AP Top Sports News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

Judge, Yankees pound Price for 4-game sweep of Red Sox AP source: Brady signs 2-year, $70M extension with Patriots Verlander fans 10, pitching-rich Astros beat Mariners 3-1 Yankees CF Hicks on 10-day injured list with flexor strain Poston claims 1st PGA Tour victory at Wyndham Championship Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen again Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch dead at age 71 Lions’ Amendola ready for joint practices with former team Shibuno holds off Salas to win Women’s British Open on debut John Force races to record-extending 150th Funny Car win