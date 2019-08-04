NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

August 4, 2019

El Paso shooting offers O’Rourke a real-time political test

The Latest: Trump says ‘hate has no place in our country’

Trump tweets, stays out of sight for hours after shootings

2020 Democrats lay blame on Trump’s rhetoric for shootings

US still seeks allies in Gulf maritime coalition

Impeachment summer? August town halls may decide next steps

Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky

White House fence project obscures tourists’ view

Cummings urges Trump to ‘come to Baltimore’

The Latest: Harris says health care plans should cover all