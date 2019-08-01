TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

A second night of Democratic presidential debates took place last night in Detroit. Many of the candidates criticized presidential hopeful, Joe Biden – in response he said quote, “Everybody’s talking about how terrible I am on all these issues.”

The Chicago Cubs beat our St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 yesterday, which means we are tied for first place in the NL Central. The Cards play the Cubs again tonight at Busch at 6:15 pm.

Woodstock 50, which was supposed to happen in just 2 weeks, has officially been canceled due to issues with the venue, performers, ticketing and more. Many comparing it to the Fyre Festival.