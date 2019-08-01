New Twins reliever Dyson blows lead in 9th, Miami wins in 12

MIAMI (AP) — Newly acquired Twins reliever Sam Dyson blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning, then Harold Ramirez hit a leadoff homer in the 12th that sent the Miami Marlins over the Twins 5-4 Thursday.

The AL Central-leading Twins have been revamping their bullpen after watching a whopping lead over Cleveland dwindle in the last month. Minnesota got reliever Sergio Romo in a trade with Miami over the weekend and acquired Dyson from San Francisco in a deadline-beating deal Wednesday.

Romo pitched a perfect eighth and turned a 4-1 lead over in the ninth to Dyson, who had a 2.47 ERA in 49 games for the Giants this season. Dyson faced four batters and didn’t retire any of them, allowing two walks and two hits before being pulled.

The Marlins tied it with three runs, and Ramirez homered in the 12th, connecting off Cody Stashak (0-1) to avert a three-game sweep. Ramirez also doubled home a run in the second.

The walk-off win was the Marlins’ third this season, and all have come since July 18.

Max Kepler led off the game with his 30th homer and Byron Buxton drove in two runs with his 30th double for the Twins. But they struck out 15 times, and went hitless in their final 15 at-bats.

Minnesota’s Michael Pineda allowed one run in six innings and departed for a pinch-hitter after throwing 80 pitches.

Dyson gave up two walks, a single and an RBI double by Jon Berti. Neil Walker tied the game with a two-run single off Taylor Rogers, but the left-hander struck out Jorge Alfaro and Bryan Holaday with the bases loaded to force extra innings.

Miami won despite stranding 13 and going 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Marlins starter Jordan Yamamoto allowed four runs in six innings. Jeff Brigham (1-0) earned his first career victory with two perfect innings, including a 14-pitch showdown with Kepler, who flied out.

SLOW GOING

Twins slugger Nelson Cruz was out running from first to second in the ninth when he was unable to beat the throw from right fielder Brian Anderson, who had fielded Kepler’s two-hopper.

ROSTER MOVE

Before the game, the Marlins recalled RHP Kyle Keller from Triple-A New Orleans.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: SS Miguel Rojas left the game in the fourth inning with right hip tightness. His status is day to day.

UP NEXT

Twins: LHP Martin Perez (8-4, 4.38) is scheduled to start Friday when the Twins open a 10-game homestand against Kansas City.

Marlins: Following a rare Friday off, Miami begins a two-game series at the Rays on Saturday, when Elieser Hernandez (1-4, 4.93) is scheduled to start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.