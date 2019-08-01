Health care comes in focus, this time as risk for Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health care is back as the focus of presidential politics.

But Democrats are split over “Medicare for All” and those divisions were on display in this week’s Democratic debates. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren called for a switch to government-run health insurance for all.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says, “Obamacare is working,” and promises to add a public option to cover more people.

Sen. Kamala Harris takes the middle ground with a new Medicare for All concept that preserves private insurance plans that could be sponsored by employers, and phases in more gradually.

Employer coverage remains the mainstay of health insurance and it’s popular. Democrats tampering with it take a risk. A new poll says more than 8 in 10 people rate their plan as good or excellent.