Graham immigration bill disrupts Senate Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is engaged in a heated battle over immigration policy as chairman Lindsey Graham threatens to upend the rules to advance a detention bill that Democrats oppose.

It’s one last battle, being led Thursday by a top ally of President Donald Trump, before senators break for a long August recess and the start of 2020 campaigning.

Graham gaveled open the hearing saying he wasn’t going to wait any longer. He says he failed to reach a compromise with Democrats over detention policies for children at the border.

The South Carolina Republican, who faces his own re-election race alongside Trump next year, says senators have a “right to vote” on his plan.

Democrats are voting against procedural motions. Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse called it an “illegitimate process.”