Chris Janson Announces Details On New Album ‘Real Friends’

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Anyone else obsessed with Chris Janson‘s new single “Good Vibes”? Both of my hands are raised. In fact, now I’m clapping. Chris made the big announcement earlier this week that his new album will be dropping October 18th titled Real Friends. We had a pretty good idea that the new project was gonna be released soon, it was only a matter of when with the new single taking off.

“I made Real Friends with actual real friends. I produced the album with real friends, wrote all the songs with real friends, took all the photos for the project with my best friend and wife, Kelly, and I also have a huge collaboration on this album with one of my favorite ‘Ole’ friends!” he teases. “I’m more excited about music now than I have been in all of my career. Thank you to my fans, who truly are my real friends and helped me get where I am today.”

A complete track listing has yet to be released for the new album. Check out the official video for Janson’s new single here and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman