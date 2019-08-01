CBS stands by ‘Bull,’ star in wake of misconduct claim

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — CBS is standing behind “Bull” and its star, who is getting leadership training in the wake of a sexual harassment settlement.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told a TV critics’ meeting Thursday that the drama remains popular. Kahl said its star Michael Weatherly is “loved” by viewers even after allegations against him by former “Bull” actress Eliza Dushku.

Dushku has said she was written off the show after complaining that Weatherly remarked on her appearance and made jokes involving sex and rape in front of cast and crew in early 2017. The allegations and a $9.5 million confidential settlement reached with Dushku were made public in a report by The New York Times.

Kahl says Weatherly accepts his responsibility to make the set a positive workplace.