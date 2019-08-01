Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Equifax Payouts Not High, MLS Holdup & Grasshopper Pizza
August 1, 2019
1.Equifax might not be able to send everyone a settlement check
2. Whats the holdup on our new MLS soccer team? Owners say you’re looking at between $550 million and $650 million in investment. When you’re making an investment like that, they take awhile to close.
MLS commissioner Don Garber on the St. Louis expansion efforts: "Their project is amazing. … We love what they're doing." #MLS4TheLou https://t.co/SSJoBvAx13— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 1, 2019
3. A Las Vegas pizzeria is looking to cash in on the valley’s grasshopper invasion.