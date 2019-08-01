NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

BIG 3: Equifax Payouts Not High, MLS Holdup & Grasshopper Pizza

August 1, 2019

1.Equifax might not be able to send everyone a settlement check

2. Whats the holdup on our new MLS soccer team? Owners say you’re looking at between $550 million and $650 million in investment. When you’re making an investment like that, they take awhile to close.

3. A Las Vegas pizzeria is looking to cash in on the valley’s grasshopper invasion. 