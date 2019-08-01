AP Top Business News at 12:25 a.m. EDT

Japan downgrading South Korea trade status, raising tensions Asian stocks plunge on US-China trade war worries Trump tweets cause yet another screeching U-Turn for markets E-cigarette giant Juul’s campaign donations favor Democrats Health care comes in focus, this time as risk for Democrats APNewsbreak: FBI: Amazon drivers part of major theft ring Trump says he’ll put 10% tariffs on remaining China imports Pentagon is reviewing the ‘war cloud’ contract Amazon wants Texas joins states’ lawsuit to block T-Mobile-Sprint deal The Latest: China’s foreign minister criticizes US tariffs