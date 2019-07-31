Jury gets a glimpse into costs of making a Katy Perry hit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Testimony in the copyright infringement trial involving Katy Perry has turned to expenses a record label says it incurred to promote and market the pop superstar’s hit “Dark Horse.”

A record executive laid out some of the expenses for a jury Wednesday, including $13,000 for a wardrobe stylist, $3,000 for a hairdo and nearly $2,000 for flashing cocktail ice cubes.

Steve Drellishak, an executive who testified on behalf of Capitol Records, says the expenses are essential to the brand of Perry, which requires that she always have the most fashionable styles available.

Jurors found that Perry and her collaborators on “Dark Horse” were found to have improperly copied elements of a 2009 Christian rap song for “Dark Horse.” The nine-person panel must now decide how much the rap song’s creators should receive.