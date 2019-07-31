Dierks Bentley Continues To Remind Us That He’s A Pilot, And We’re Okay With It

photo: Dierks Bentley Instagram

He’s at it again. Nashville star Dierks Bentley is no stranger to the cockpit, in fact, it was just a couple of years ago that he was selected for a great honor in Music City.. the chance to serve on the Nashville Airport Authority Board. Nashville mayor Megan Barry once said about Dierks, “As a leader in the Nashville music industry and as a pilot himself, Dierks brings a unique perspective to the board of the MNAA having flown into hundreds of airports worldwide. He will lend an important voice to the Airport Authority which will be managing the $1.2 billion capital investment in the MNAA facilities, while working to make our airport a true international hub for commerce and tourism.”

Since that day he’s taken to Instagram several times giving a glimpse of the inside of his small passenger plane. On Saturday, he posted a couple of videos of that reminder over the weekend. In one, he’s in the cockpit firing up the engine to go to Pittsburgh. In another, he’s 6,000 feet in the air on the way to Philadelphia. See the photos here and let us know if you’d ride along with Dierks in on one of his flights at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

