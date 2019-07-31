NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

July 31, 2019

Senate confirms Kelly Craft as US ambassador to UN

Democrats’ divisions test Biden’s front-runner strength

Navy SEAL prosecutors to be stripped of achievement medals

Senate panel OKs defense pick despite sex assault allegation

US to set up plan allowing prescription meds from Canada

Trump designates Brazil a ‘major non-NATO ally’

North Korea says it tested crucial new rocket launch system

CNN’s Lemon doesn’t back down after Trump criticism

US extends Iran nuke sanctions waivers but hits FM

National Cathedral condemns Trump’s ‘racialized rhetoric’