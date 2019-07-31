AP Top Political News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Senate confirms Kelly Craft as US ambassador to UN Democrats’ divisions test Biden’s front-runner strength Navy SEAL prosecutors to be stripped of achievement medals Senate panel OKs defense pick despite sex assault allegation US to set up plan allowing prescription meds from Canada Trump designates Brazil a ‘major non-NATO ally’ North Korea says it tested crucial new rocket launch system CNN’s Lemon doesn’t back down after Trump criticism US extends Iran nuke sanctions waivers but hits FM National Cathedral condemns Trump’s ‘racialized rhetoric’