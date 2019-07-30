TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

Capital One announced a massive data breach, affecting 100 million credit card applications over the past 14 years. Hackers got social security numbers, bank account numbers and more – the good news…the hacker has been caught.

The Cardinals start a 3 game home stance against the Cubs tonight…and as of now the two teams are tied for first in the NL Central.

The first “Fortnite” World Cup happened last weekend, and it made a bunch of teenagers instant MILLIONAIRES. A 16-year-old from Pennsylvania won the grand prize of $3 million. And seven other gamers won at least a million.