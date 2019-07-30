Boris Johnson tries to reassure on Brexit as pound slumps

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Wales as part of a national tour intended to reassure Britons that his push for a hard Brexit won’t hurt the economy and rip apart the U.K.

He faces a tough reception Tuesday from Welsh farmers, who fear economic havoc if Britain leaves the European Union without a divorce deal. They say millions of sheep might have to be slaughtered if tariffs are slapped on lamb exports to the EU.

Johnson’s office says Brexit will be “a historic opportunity to introduce new schemes to support farming.”

The pound has fallen sharply in recent days as businesses warn that no amount of preparation can eliminate the economic damage of a no-deal Brexit. It fell early Tuesday to $1.2120, its lowest since March 2017.