APNewsBreak: US issues hacking alert for small planes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security plans to issue a security alert for small planes, warning that modern flight systems are vulnerable to hacking if someone manages to gain physical access to the aircraft.

The Tuesday alert, obtained by The Associated Press, recommends plane owners ensure they restrict unauthorized physical access to their aircraft until the industry develops safeguards to address the issue.

Boston-based cybersecurity firm, Rapid7, informed DHS that attackers could potentially disrupt electronic messages transmitted across a small plane’s network and affect aircraft systems.

Most airports have security in place to restrict unauthorized access and there’s no evidence anyone has exploited the vulnerability. DHS says it decided it was important to issue a warning after it confirmed the flaw with outside partners and a national research laboratory.