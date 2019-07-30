AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Health chief says Trump working on prescription import plan The Latest: Democratic candidates close out debate Key takeaways: Should Democrats go big or get real? Trump hails ‘righteous cause of American self-government’ Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over ‘Medicare for All’ Despite polls, Trump says blacks like his Baltimore remarks Trump ‘rodent’ tweets ring true at Kushner-owned apartments US issues hacking security alert for small planes Pompeo ‘very hopeful’ US-North Korea talks will resume soon Trump: China wants to delay trade talks past 2020 election