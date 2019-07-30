NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

July 30, 2019

Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over ‘Medicare for All’

ACLU: 911 children split at border since 2018 court order

Seoul: North Korea launches 2 short-range ballistic missiles

FBI calls killer at California festival ‘kind of a loner’

Judge rejects Democrats case against Trump 2016 campaign

Q&A: What to know about the Capital One data breach

Trump ‘rodent’ tweets ring true at Kushner-owned apartments

Producer of 1969’s Woodstock calls it a lesson in community

Health chief says Trump working on prescription import plan

Key takeaways: Should Democrats go big or get real?