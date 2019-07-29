Vulnerable House Dems amass cash, adding to GOP challenge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican pathway for recapturing House control in next year’s election charges straight through the districts of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents, especially freshmen. Judging from early but formidable cash advantages those lawmakers have amassed, ousting them won’t be easy.

Each of the 62 freshmen House Democrats has raised more money than their top opponent. The same is true for all 31 Democrats from districts President Donald Trump had won in 2016, and all 39 Democrats who snatched Republican-held seats last November.

In nearly all cases it’s not even close. Most of these Democrats’ war chests are multiples of what their leading challengers have garnered.