Nashville Newcomer Matt Stell Chose Music Over Harvard Med, Gives Us A Glimpse Of What He Has To Offer

You may not know the name Matt Stell just yet, but he’s hoping you will soon. According to his bio, he was “born in Central Arkansas and raised there as well as Central Florida, Matt’s path to making music was unconventional for sure.” Stell started off pursuing a career in basketball, and began playing guitar in his free time. Matt has a lot riding on his country music career, because he chose music over Harvard Medical School. Talk about following your dreams.

Check out his debut single "Prayed for You" which is currently sitting at #26 on the Billboard Hot Country Song chart and he'll be opening select dates on Chris Young's fall tour.

