Koepka outduels McIlroy, wins first WGC title by 3 strokes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brooks Koepka had three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine and cruised to a three-stroke victory in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday for his first World Golf Championships title.

Playing with Rory McIlroy in their first final-group pairing, the top-ranked Koepka closed with a bogey-free 5-under 65 at TPC Southwind for his seventh PGA Tour title. He finished at 16-under 264.

McIlroy followed his third-round 62 with a 71 to drop into a tie for fourth at 11 under.

Webb Simpson had a 64 to finish second. Marc Leishman (67) was third, four strokes back. Tommy Fleetwood (66) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (69) joined McIlroy at 11 under.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports