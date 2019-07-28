NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

July 28, 2019

3 killed, 12 injured in shooting at festival, official says

The Latest: 3 dead, 12 others injured in festival shooting

NYC police seek 2 shooters in Brooklyn playground shooting

Trump proposal seeks to crack down on food stamp ‘loophole’

Girl Scouts: No one injured by Minnesota lightning strike

Montana searchers find body of missing Oregon child

Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate

5-year-old credited with saving 13 from Chicago house fire

Lawmaker blasted for saying US might look like South America

Off-duty Los Angeles police officer killed; gunman sought