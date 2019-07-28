AP Top Business News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Despite calls to start over, US health system covers 90% ‘Lion King’ reigns above box office for second week Asian shares mostly fall as market eyes US-China trade talks US, China revive trade talks with low hopes for progress French wine vs US tech prowess: new Trump-Macron standoff T-Mobile’s $26.5B Sprint deal OK’d despite competition fears US economy slowed to 2.1% growth rate in second quarter Black rag dolls meant to be abused are pulled from stores Alex and Ani jewelry accuses Bank of America of gender bias The Latest: Iran’s Rouhani seeks closer UK ties with Johnson