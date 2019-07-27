Harvick follows win with pole at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kevin Harvick turned a lap of 174.058 mph Saturday to take the NASCAR Cup pole at Pocono Raceway.

Harvick followed up his first victory of the season last week at New Hampshire with another strong run for the No. 4 Ford. Harvick helped Ford take the top three spots in the field. He’ll be joined on the front row for Sunday’s 400-mile race by reigning Cup champion Joey Logano. Aric Almirola, Harvick’s teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing, is third.

Erik Jones and Austin Dillon complete the top five.

Harvick won his fourth pole of the season and 29th of his career. Harvick has won at every active track except Pocono and Kentucky. He is 0 for 37 at Pocono, though he was second in both 2017 races. He finished fourth in both races last season and was 22nd this season in the June Pocono race.

“There’s not a race that we go to that we don’t think we can win,” Harvick said.



