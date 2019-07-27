Felix misses out on world spot in 400, finishes 6th

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Allyson Felix finished sixth in the 400-meter final at the U.S. championships and missed out on qualifying in an individual event for worlds for the first time as a professional.

Felix fell behind early and couldn’t make up ground Saturday as she returned to competition eight months after having a baby. Shakima Wimbley won in 50.21 seconds.

The 33-year-old Felix can still make the U.S. relay team for the world championships in Doha this fall. She’s made every world outdoor team, beginning in 2003.

A six-time Olympic gold medalist, Felix said her training is all geared toward the Tokyo Games next summer.

Fred Kerley upset Michael Norman for the men’s 400 title. Paralympian Blake Leeper was fifth and has a chance to make the relay squad. Leeper was born with both legs missing below the knee.