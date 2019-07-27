AP Top News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Russian police arrest more than 1,000 in Moscow protest
Trump attacks majority-black district represented by critic
Despite calls to start over, US health system covers 90%
Hong Kong police tear gas protest against mob violence
Trump proposal seeks to crack down on food stamp ‘loophole’
2 US teens jailed in Italy in policeman’s killing
Plan halted to house migrant kids at Oklahoma Army base
Colombian cycling ‘beetles’ chase Tour leader Bernal’s dream
Ex-Red Sox star David Ortiz out of hospital after shooting
Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Iran faces key test