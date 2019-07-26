TRENDING: Water Main Break, Cards WIN & Move Halloween?

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

A precautionary boil order for portions of South St. Louis north of Chippewa and south of 40 is underway. This is due to a water main break, which has also left Lindell at Union closed indefinitely.

The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pirates 6-3, they’re now tied for 1st with the Cubs in the NL Central. They host this Astros this weekend at Busch.

There’s a petition launched by the Halloween & Costume Association to move Halloween to the last Saturday in October – to create a safer, longer stress-free celebration. The petition has nearly 60,000 signatures.