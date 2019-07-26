Mary J. Blige to star in first of several “Power” spinoffs

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The end of the hit Starz series “Power” is the beginning of several planned spinoffs, the first featuring Mary J. Blige.

The Grammy-winning singer and actress said the announcement was probably the most exciting thing that would happen to her this year.

Blige’s casting in the new show, titled “Power Book II: Ghost,” was announced Friday at a TV critics’ meeting.

“Power” executive producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp said the spinoff is intended to be part of a collection of new shows inspired by the world of “Power.”

The original series will air its sixth and final season in two parts, Starz said.

The first half, with 10 episodes, will begin as previously announced on Aug. 25. The concluding five episodes will start airing in January.