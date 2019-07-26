Indonesia’s Widodo tells AP he’ll push economy, labor reform

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo says he is freed from political constraints in his final term and vows to push sweeping economic reforms.

Widodo told The Associated Press on Friday, “In the next five years I have no political burden so in making a decision, especially important decisions for the country, in my opinion it will be easier.”

Widodo’s victory in the April election was confirmed last month after the country’s top court rejected a legal challenge from his rival.

Widodo says cumbersome bureaucracy will be simplified. He says labor laws will be overhauled in what will be a politically challenging decision to attract more investment and create more jobs.

Regarding labor laws, he said, “Some will be happy, some people will not be happy.”