NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

July 26, 2019

Supreme Court: Trump can use Pentagon funds for border wall

As Trump expands deportation powers, immigrants prepare

Congressional inaction on vote security puts onus on states

US, Guatemala sign agreement to restrict asylum cases

Taliban vows future Afghanistan won’t be terrorists’ hotbed

US presses WTO to stop lenient trade treatment of China

Smugglers offer cash to troops, others to drive migrants

House panel asks court for Mueller grand jury material

T-Mobile’s $26.5B Sprint deal OK’d despite competition fears

Girls are bearing the brunt of a rise in US cyberbullying