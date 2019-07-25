TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

Special counsel Robert Mueller spent 6 hours testifying in front of congress yesterday, and like he said previously didn’t talk about anything except what was in his Russia report.

Facebook has been given a $5 billion fine by the Federal Trade Commission over their recent privacy violations.

AND

The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pirates 14-8, they play in Pittsburg again at 11:35 this morning.