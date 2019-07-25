Bud and Broadway, Bud and Broadway Audio
TRENDING: Mueller Trial, Facebook Fined $5 Billion and Cards WIN!
July 25, 2019
TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.
Special counsel Robert Mueller spent 6 hours testifying in front of congress yesterday, and like he said previously didn’t talk about anything except what was in his Russia report.
Facebook has been given a $5 billion fine by the Federal Trade Commission over their recent privacy violations.
The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pirates 14-8, they play in Pittsburg again at 11:35 this morning.