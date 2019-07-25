Suspect arrested in deadly shooting rampage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting five people, killing three, in two attacks early Thursday in Los Angeles that officials say took the lives of two of his family members and an acquaintance, police said.

The manhunt for Gerry Dean Zaragoza, 26, ended more than 12 hours after the deadly rampage began across the San Fernando Valley.

Police spokesman Joshua Rubenstein did not have additional information before a planned news conference.

Police said Zaragoza killed the two members of his family and wounded a third person at an apartment complex in the Canoga Park area.

Multiple media reports said Zaragoza fatally shot his father and brother and wounded his mother. Police would not immediately confirm that information.

Neighbor Ruth Barcena told CBS Los Angeles that Zaragoza’s mother was always friendly.

“Really hurt, about what happened,” she said.

Police say Zaragoza also shot two people at a gas station in North Hollywood, killing a woman believed to be an acquaintance and critically wounding a man.

Authorities also were investigating whether Zaragoza is connected to another fatal shooting and an attempted robbery outside a bank in Canoga Park.

.