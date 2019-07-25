‘Orange Is the New Black’ offers fans a way to give back

NEW YORK (AP) — The Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black” isn’t content with just leaving behind a legacy of good television. It wants to do good in the real world, too.

The creative team says Thursday it has formed a fund that will support advocacy groups pressing for criminal justice reform, support women re-entering society from prison, protect immigrants’ rights and end mass incarceration.

The fund, named in honor of show character Poussey Washington, will spread out every donation equally to eight already-existing nonprofit groups. The announcement comes on the eve of the Friday premiere of the series’ seventh and final season.