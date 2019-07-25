Election security divides Congress after Mueller’s testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blocking election security bills in Congress, despite former special counsel Robert Mueller’s warning that Russian interference is going on right now.

That’s according to Democrats, who are being rebuffed in attempts to advance the bills.

The Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer of New York, is pledging to keep putting forward requests to vote on legislation, including a House-passed bill. It would authorize $775 million in grants over the next two years to help states secure their voting systems.

Schumer says Mueller’s testimony “should be a wake-up call.”

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has said federal officials are making strides at improving election security. Republicans are saying no new money is needed immediately.

Mueller testified Wednesday that Russians were interfering “as we sit here.”