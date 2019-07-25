Chris Young, Lauren Alaina Release Black And White Video For ‘Town Ain’t Big Enough’

ABC/Image Group LA

Chris Young is no stranger to teaming up with other Nashville stars and producing number one hits. Let’s look at the facts here. There was “Think of You,” with Cassadee Pope, and “Sober Saturday Night,” featuring Vince Gill. So will a third country collab be another winner? He sure hopes so, this time teaming up with Lauren Alaina to give us “Town Ain’t Big Enough” which debuted during a CMA Fest 2019 set at Nashville’s Ole Red in early June. The song will appear on Chris’ upcoming studio album, Raised on Country which is also said to have a collab with Kane Brown as well.

“I’ve been through plenty of breakups,” Young shares about the song with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s that feeling of not just you, but OK, my friends run into your friends and I have to hear about it too. It could be a town with two stop lights or it could be Atlanta. It’s just one of those things where there’s that much love and that many feelings pinned up… it’s just tough.”

@iamholleman