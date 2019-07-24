Trump vetoes Congress’ efforts to block Saudi arms sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has vetoed a trio of resolutions trying to block his administration from selling billions of dollars in weapons and maintenance support to Saudi Arabia.

Trump, who has sought to forge closer ties with Riyadh, had pledged to veto the resolutions of disapproval that passed the House and Senate last week.

The votes came against the backdrop of heightened U.S. tensions with Iran.

The White House had argued that stopping the sale would send a signal that the United States doesn’t stand by its partners and allies, particularly at a time when threats against them are increasing.

The arms package, worth an estimated $8 billion, includes thousands of precision guided munitions, other bombs and ammunition, and aircraft maintenance support for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.