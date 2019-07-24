TRENDING: Metro East Murders, MTV VMA Noms & Cards WIN

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

3 women have been found shot to death in the Metro East over the past couple of weeks and now police are looking into possible similarities in the cases. In a news conference officials would not answer questions on whether this might be the work of a serial killer.

The “MTV Video Music Awards” nominees were announced yesterday. Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead with 10. The ceremony goes down Monday, August 26th. Voting is open now.

AND

The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pirates 4-3, they play again tonight in Pittsburg at 6:05.