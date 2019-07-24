Indians’ Bieber pitching no-hitter through 6 innings vs Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Shane Bieber is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bieber has struck out six and walked one Wednesday night at Toronto. He’s thrown 66 pitches, 42 for strikes.

The 24-year-old Bieber was the MVP of the All-Star Game earlier this month, striking out the side in one inning at his home ballpark.

The Indians lead 1-0 over Blue Jays righty Marcus Stroman.

Bieber walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on four pitches to begin the second inning, but Justin Smoak followed by grounding into a double play. Smoak flied to the warning track in left in the fifth.

Bieber pitched a rain-shortened, seven-inning no-hitter at Triple-A in May 2018, less than a week before making his big league debut.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports