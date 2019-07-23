TRENDING: Record Rainfall, Blues Anthem Singer and Cards WIN!

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

About a dozen businesses are cleaning up in Eureka after yesterday’s flash flooding – many of them getting a foot of water in their buildings. Yesterday’s rainfall set a record with 3.3 inches at Lambert – it broke a record from 1874.

The St. Louis Blues are holding a contest for a new National Anthem singer, the winner will join a rotation of singers for the 2019/2020 season. Performers of all ages are encouraged to submit a video before August 16th.

The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pirates 6-5 after 10 innings, they play again tonight in Pittsburgh at 6:05.